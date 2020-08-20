Brokerages Set Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Target Price at $142.25

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cfra dropped their price target on Sanderson Farms from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $114.77. The stock had a trading volume of 128,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,345. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -955.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.43. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $102.13 and a 1 year high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $844.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.43 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 27th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

In related news, Director John Bierbusse sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,058.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,431,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,917,000 after purchasing an additional 487,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,186,000 after purchasing an additional 43,780 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 827,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,939,000 after acquiring an additional 28,302 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 650,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,243,000 after acquiring an additional 303,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,153,000 after purchasing an additional 155,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

