Brokerages Set SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) PT at $17.50

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

SPNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of SPNE stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.43. 55,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,351. The stock has a market cap of $365.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.20. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 30.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SeaSpine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 99.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 71.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

