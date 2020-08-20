Brokerages Set Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) PT at $1.92

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.92.

Several analysts have commented on TRQ shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. 3,013,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,886. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $277.97 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 38.73% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRQ. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1,542.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76,404 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 153.7% in the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54,528 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 258.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 109,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 79,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

