CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Down 57.3% in July

CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND (NASDAQ:CHI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 57.3% from the July 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CHI stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.66. The company had a trading volume of 175,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,433. CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $11.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND by 6.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND by 6.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 665,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 39,417 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 98,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND by 209.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 82,131 shares during the period.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

