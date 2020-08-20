Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the July 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 42.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 25,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CGO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.65. 27,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,767. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

