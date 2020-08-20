Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) Receives $15.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAL shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Caleres from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 98.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,898,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after acquiring an additional 939,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at $19,271,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 323.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 746,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 22.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,681,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 304,923 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 233.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 299,775 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 652,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,490. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $278.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.86.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $397.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.91 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Caleres will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

