Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Camtek from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ:CAMT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,378. The firm has a market cap of $605.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71. Camtek has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $16.76.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Camtek had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camtek will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the first quarter valued at about $2,501,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Camtek by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,230,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,309,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 120,564 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 335,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 77,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 420.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 67,429 shares in the last quarter. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

