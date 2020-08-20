Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up about 1.4% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 54.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 522,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

CP stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $298.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.22. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $302.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.7065 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.69%.

Several research firms have commented on CP. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $384.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

