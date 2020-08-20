Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) Short Interest Down 67.4% in August

Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the July 30th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Cancer Genetics stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.02. 160,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,793. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cancer Genetics has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Get Cancer Genetics alerts:

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative net margin of 16.14% and a negative return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Cancer Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

About Cancer Genetics

Cancer Genetics, Inc develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.