Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) Short Interest Update

Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the July 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Cancer Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGIX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,793. Cancer Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative net margin of 16.14% and a negative return on equity of 57.99%. The business had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter.

Cancer Genetics, Inc develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

