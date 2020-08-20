Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 3,700,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 690,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,900 shares in the company, valued at $531,432. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,266,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,970,000 after acquiring an additional 902,388 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,559,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,711,000 after acquiring an additional 790,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,355 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,978,000 after acquiring an additional 146,546 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Capitol Federal Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of CFFN stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.41. 380,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,699. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.43.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $50.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

