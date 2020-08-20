Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Short Interest Down 28.1% in August

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the July 30th total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 690,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,900 shares in the company, valued at $531,432. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 583,992 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 27,959 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 15.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 30.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 209,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 48,622 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 16.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

CFFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $9.41. 380,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,699. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.43.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $50.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

