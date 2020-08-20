Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Receives $39.60 Average PT from Analysts

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

CATM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Cardtronics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

CATM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.85. 268,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Cardtronics has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $47.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.38 million, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.52 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 3.03%. Cardtronics’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardtronics will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rahul Gupta purchased 3,500 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.77 per share, with a total value of $86,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 100,000 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $2,410,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 178,850 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,714. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 236.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

