Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 69,786 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,793 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,096 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,164 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,476 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.79. 21,913,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,160,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.71. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DZ Bank cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra lowered their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

