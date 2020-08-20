Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 18,397 Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,397 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 581.4% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of WMT traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.71. 26,744,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,207,923. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $137.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.17.
In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,040,850.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,666,074. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.12.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
