CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have commented on CPCAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. CLSA cut shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.64. 9,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,971. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.89. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

