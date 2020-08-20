CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

CB Financial Services has increased its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CB Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 83.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect CB Financial Services to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

NASDAQ CBFV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,587. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $98.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.70. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $12.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 7.16%. On average, research analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Charles R. Guthrie purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,370 shares of company stock valued at $43,852. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

CBFV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CB Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CB Financial Services from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

