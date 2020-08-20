CEEK VR Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $482,581.00 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Coinsuper and RightBTC. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $482,581.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00040363 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $674.61 or 0.05691306 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014453 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 593,653,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, RightBTC, Bancor Network and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

