Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the July 30th total of 166,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CETX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.39. 699,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.23. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.73). Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 47.64% and a negative net margin of 52.53%.

Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.

