Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.56.

CVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from $2.70 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Cenovus Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

NYSE:CVE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.93. 3,168,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,598,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.61.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.10. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 178.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,297,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,781,000 after buying an additional 5,963,011 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 93.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 186,325 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 47.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,784,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,749,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 47,863 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

