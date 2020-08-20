Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the July 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, Director David L. Royer purchased 7,000 shares of Central Federal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $74,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Federal alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFBK. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Federal during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Federal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Federal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of Central Federal by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 34,436 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Central Federal by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 46,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFBK traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.35. 101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,400. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Central Federal has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

About Central Federal

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Central Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.