Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Director Sells $69,043.38 in Stock

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $69,043.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,444.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brooks Pennington III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

On Wednesday, June 17th, Brooks Pennington III sold 67 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $2,219.71.

CENT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.51. 65,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,512. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.24. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $44.80.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $833.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 367.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 138,461 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,872,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 24,826 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 84.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

CENT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.