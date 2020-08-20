CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.13

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 300600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$1.15 price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$1.35 to C$1.20 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$1.35 to C$1.40 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CES Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.76, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.74 million and a P/E ratio of -1.27.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

