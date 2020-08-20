Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for about 2.8% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.10, for a total value of $3,030,790.50. Also, COO John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $4,902,375.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,269 shares of company stock valued at $59,746,257 over the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura Instinet upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $620.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.25.

CHTR stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $612.54. 630,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,127. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $616.07. The stock has a market cap of $125.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $564.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

