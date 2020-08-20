CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on CHF Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

Shares of CHFS stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,840,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,067,775. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.75. CHF Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.92.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 285.45% and a negative return on equity of 295.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CHF Solutions will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Searle & CO. lifted its stake in CHF Solutions by 633.3% during the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CHF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in CHF Solutions by 50.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CHF Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

