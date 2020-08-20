China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) Short Interest Update

China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 86.4% from the July 15th total of 13,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

China Customer Relations Centers stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. China Customer Relations Centers has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56.

Get China Customer Relations Centers alerts:

About China Customer Relations Centers

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research.

Read More: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for China Customer Relations Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Customer Relations Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.