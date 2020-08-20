Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Earning Very Critical Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media stories about Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) have been trending very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation earned a news impact score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

LDSVF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays downgraded Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation in a report on Monday, July 27th.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation stock remained flat at $$7,935.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation has a twelve month low of $6,428.00 and a twelve month high of $8,673.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7,928.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8,023.36.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and Küfferle brand names. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as in approximately 400 own shops.

