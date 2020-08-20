Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for approximately 2.6% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Chubb by 6.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,659,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,347,000 after acquiring an additional 919,127 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Chubb by 55.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,140,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,065 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 4.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,554,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,399,000 after acquiring an additional 401,306 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Chubb by 5.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,318,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,729,000 after acquiring an additional 309,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Chubb by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,614,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,348,000 after acquiring an additional 148,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.44. 1,480,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,199. The company has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.95. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.