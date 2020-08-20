CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIFAF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CI Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on CI Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CI Financial in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CI Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

CI Financial stock remained flat at $$14.57 during trading hours on Friday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247. CI Financial has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $19.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

