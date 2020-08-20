Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.63.
Several research firms have commented on CRUS. ValuEngine raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Colliers Secur. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.
CRUS stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.42. The stock had a trading volume of 426,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,213. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.82. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.01.
In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $46,243.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,387.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 44.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,824 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 25.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,404,000 after buying an additional 190,453 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 78.2% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 367,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,724,000 after buying an additional 161,444 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 164.1% in the first quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 232,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after buying an additional 144,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth about $8,688,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.
