Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.63.

Several research firms have commented on CRUS. ValuEngine raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Colliers Secur. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

CRUS stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.42. The stock had a trading volume of 426,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,213. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.82. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $242.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $46,243.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,387.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 44.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,824 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 25.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,404,000 after buying an additional 190,453 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 78.2% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 367,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,724,000 after buying an additional 161,444 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 164.1% in the first quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 232,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after buying an additional 144,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth about $8,688,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

