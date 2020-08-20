Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Clean Harbors stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,620. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.93. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.51. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 31,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $2,013,271.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,333,042 shares in the company, valued at $214,414,591.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,154,533. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 1,742.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

