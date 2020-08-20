Coastline Trust Co Reduces Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Coastline Trust Co cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,625 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNH traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $316.71. 97,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626,631. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $305.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.43. The firm has a market cap of $304.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $324.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.46.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,042,736.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,186 shares of company stock worth $36,658,101. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

