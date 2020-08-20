Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) is Synovus Financial Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,486,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,353 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 5.5% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $379,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 22.6% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.05.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.35. 11,302,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,238,006. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $207.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.51.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

