Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.11.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognex from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

In other Cognex news, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,895,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $6,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 332,022 shares of company stock worth $22,180,729. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,426,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,099,000 after buying an additional 122,823 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,123,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $216,323,000 after buying an additional 87,618 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,929,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,166,000 after buying an additional 1,522,642 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,801,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,853,000 after buying an additional 8,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 286.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,570,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,531,000 after buying an additional 1,905,545 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGNX stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,504. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.10 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cognex has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $68.93.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.90 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

