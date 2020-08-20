Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Tesco Pension Investment Ltd

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,033,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,759,951 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 2.1% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $79,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.6% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 168,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,685 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 170.8% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 125,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 79,337 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 36.0% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 425,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after purchasing an additional 112,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.6% during the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 144,493 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 19,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.27. 11,318,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,355,313. The company has a market cap of $198.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average is $39.95. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura dropped their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.