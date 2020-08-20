Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Purchases 692 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Facebook were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.21.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total transaction of $42,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,694 shares in the company, valued at $594,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,182 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.51. The company had a trading volume of 984,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,314,078. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $278.89. The stock has a market cap of $744.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

