Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 596 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,620 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.6% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Walmart were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.35. The stock had a trading volume of 573,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,285,993. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $137.63. The company has a market capitalization of $384.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.95 and a 200 day moving average of $122.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB boosted their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.12.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,666,074. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

