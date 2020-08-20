Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the July 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:CFBI traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $6.81. The stock had a trading volume of 32,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20. The company has a market cap of $53.68 million, a PE ratio of 236.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Community First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $12.05.

Get Community First Bancshares alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community First Bancshares stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) by 199.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Community First Bancshares worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CFBI shares. TheStreet cut Community First Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut Community First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Community First Bancshares Company Profile

Community First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Community First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.