Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Receives $5.05 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.05.

CYH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Community Health Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE CYH traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.02. 976,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,298. The company has a market cap of $605.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $7.47.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $2.07. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 592.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,766,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 2,366,358 shares in the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,671,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 345.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,066,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 826,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,240,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 745,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 883.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 401,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 360,328 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

