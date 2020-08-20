Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $105,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3.6% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 260.2% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,906,000 after acquiring an additional 90,446 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3.7% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 153,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.32.

STZ traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.34. The stock had a trading volume of 875,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,883. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.20. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 989.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $16,341,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $27,429,862.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 301,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,582,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,052,364 shares of company stock valued at $189,856,440 over the last 90 days. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

