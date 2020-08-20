Constellation (DAG) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $595,669.00

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last week, Constellation has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Constellation has a market capitalization of $28.23 million and $595,669.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation token can currently be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, HitBTC, Hotbit and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Constellation alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00040273 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $665.57 or 0.05609346 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014483 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

DAG is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bilaxy, IDEX, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.