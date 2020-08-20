Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,833,000 after acquiring an additional 36,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $468.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.50.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.58, for a total value of $10,114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,785,584.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,031 shares of company stock valued at $75,465,257. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $420.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $423.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $397.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.48. The firm has a market cap of $164.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

