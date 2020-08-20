Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,158 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,013,000 after purchasing an additional 572,815 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,397,000 after purchasing an additional 532,443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 470,248 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,357,000 after purchasing an additional 355,263 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,775,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $506,168,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $340.87. 1,715,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,926. The company has a market capitalization of $150.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $345.12.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,042,351.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $622,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,543,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,630 shares of company stock valued at $11,304,929. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.88.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.