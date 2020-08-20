Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Raised by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,132 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 100,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,643,000 after acquiring an additional 31,891 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.88.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,133.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,630 shares of company stock worth $11,304,929 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $340.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,716,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $345.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $326.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

