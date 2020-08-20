CoTrader (COT) Price Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. One CoTrader token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and approximately $33,753.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoTrader has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoTrader alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00040334 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $679.67 or 0.05735445 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003694 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014326 BTC.

CoTrader Token Profile

CoTrader is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 tokens. CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.