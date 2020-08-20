Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock Position Raised by RV Capital GmbH

RV Capital GmbH grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,600 shares during the period. Credit Acceptance accounts for approximately 30.0% of RV Capital GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. RV Capital GmbH owned 1.04% of Credit Acceptance worth $76,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 40.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,231,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $516,137,000 after acquiring an additional 353,091 shares in the last quarter. Immersion Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth $62,036,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 710,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $181,587,000 after buying an additional 60,454 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth $14,420,000. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 39.8% in the second quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 161,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,660,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC traded down $5.13 on Thursday, reaching $460.15. 2,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,415. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.61. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 52 week low of $199.00 and a 52 week high of $539.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 21.20, a quick ratio of 21.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.36 by ($2.96). The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.72 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 30.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda J. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $1,026,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.40, for a total transaction of $4,124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,808,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,823,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,395 shares of company stock valued at $27,987,405. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $316.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.86.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

