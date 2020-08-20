Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at Citigroup

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Cree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital cut Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cree from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cree from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.26. 2,219,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,305. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 1.17. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $74.72.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cree will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cree by 163.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cree during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Cree by 100.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cree during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Cree by 78.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,330 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 22,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.