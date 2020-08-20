Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at Citigroup

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.90% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Cree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital cut Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cree from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cree from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:CREE traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.26. 2,219,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,305. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 1.17. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $74.72.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cree by 163.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cree during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Cree by 100.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cree during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Cree by 78.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,330 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 22,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.
Cree Company Profile
Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.
