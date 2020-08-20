Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.19.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cronos Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.41. 1,807,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,695,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $12.41.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $9.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.29 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 1,729.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cronos Group news, insider Todd Kevin Abraham purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $86,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,443,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,405,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,233,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 653,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 180,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

