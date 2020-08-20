CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH makes up about 1.5% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $27,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 712,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 34,814 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 388.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.64.

NYSE CCI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.82. The stock had a trading volume of 56,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,095. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The company has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,476.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,560 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

