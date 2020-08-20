CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Increased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 147.8% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 55.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,163.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,336 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,716 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.91. 2,535,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,686,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.20. The company has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

